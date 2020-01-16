FBI arrests 3 members of white supremacist group planning to attend Richmond pro-gun rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three members of a white supremacist group were arrested by the FBI early Thursday morning in Delaware and Maryland, according to Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office.

The three men were members of a neo-Nazi group known as The Base, which describes itself as an international network that is training its members to fight in a race war, according to the Counter Extremism Project.

A law enforcement official tells CNN that they believe men were planning to attend a pro-gun rally in Richmond on Monday.

It’s unclear what crimes the men are accused of and their federal charges have not yet been unsealed.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of the massive rally planned over gun rights.

"We have received credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies of threats of violence surrounding the demonstration planned for Monday," Northam said during a Wednesday news conference. "This includes extremist rhetoric similar to what has been seen before major incidents, such as Charlottesville in 2017."

Northam said militia and hate groups, some from out of state, plan to come to Virginia's Capitol to "disrupt our democratic process with acts of violence."

Examples, according to Northam, include "threats of storming our Capitol," weaponizing drones over Capitol Square and individuals conducting surveillance operations on Capitol entrances and exits.

Northam stressed the ban was temporary and will end when the state of emergency ends.