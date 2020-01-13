Richmond restaurant will be featured on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ this week

RICHMOND, Va. – In what’s been called the best worst kept secret, Jackson Ward’s Soul Taco will be featured on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ this week.

The restaurant officially announced the news on their Instagram page Monday morning, saying they will be featured on the Food Network Friday, January 17 at 9 p.m.

“This opportunity was an absolute dream come true for us and we couldn’t be more humbled by the honor!” the restaurant wrote it’s Instagram. “We feel so lucky that we now have a larger platform to tell the Soul Taco story and share even more love through food! We hope you’ll tune in and watch with us!

Soul Taco will be featured on the January 17 episode titled “Meat Sampler,” according to the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives website.

In the restaurant description, Soul Taco is described as an experience far beyond what the average fast-food taco joint gives you.

“Just as the name says.. this is the place to get some serious tacos and we’re always first in line when visiting the beautiful Richmond in Virginia. Passing through the Jackson Ward neighborhood, you’ll soon see where the locals flock and where the lines are out the door. These folks take the classic Mexican taco and blend that together with traditional comfort style Southern foods to bring you the one and only, Soul Taco. We’re fans of fusion style dining and we’re sure you’ll also find this place a win win. We love the full service here which is far beyond what the average fast-food taco joint gives you. It brings an upscale feel to a taco spot.. original and much needed. Everything here is from scratch which shines in the final product. In addition, staying eco-friendly and using sustainable methods is a great thing for everyone. The taco options here are outrageous and some of the favorites include the buttermilk chicken, blackened catfish, and fried chicken varieties. But all are truly great and the classics are available as well.”

Soul Taco was one a several stops Celebrity chef Guy Fieri made while visiting Richmond last summer. Perly’s restaurant in downtown Richmond was featured on the November 22 episode titled “Cruisin Capital Cities.”

In addition, Scott’s Addition’s ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque will be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in the coming weeks.

Fieri also visited the Fancy Biscuit and Pop’s Market on Grace. There is no word when they will be featured on the Food Network.

