Cynthia Erivo, who filmed ‘Harriet’ around Richmond, nominated for Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES — Cynthia Erivo was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the 2019 film “Harriet.”

“Harriet” was filmed in and around Central Virginia.

Erivo’s Lead Actress category also includes:

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash “Joker” topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations.

Vying for second place with 10 nominations apiece are three films: Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale “1917.”

The nominations had some surprises, with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce missing out on their first Oscar nominations.

Beyoncé’s “Spirit” from “The Lion King” didn’t roar loud enough for the Academy Awards. The song didn’t earn a nomination for best original song, though Randy Newman, Elton John, and the husband-wife duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have a chance at winning another Oscar for songwriting.

Rounding out the five nominees for best original song are Diane Warren, earning her 11th bid with no wins, and Erivo, who also picked up a nomination for best actress for “Harriet.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.