Armed man arrested after shots fired prompts lockdown at Longwood University

FARMVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested after several shots were fired at a Farmville McDonald’s prompted a lockdown at Longwood University Sunday night.

Farmville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 306 S Main Street at approximately 9:12 p.m.

When officers arrived, they determined that multiple gun shots had been fired in the parking lot and two parked vehicles were struck. There were no reports of injuries.

Witnesses on scene reported the incident involved several black males that were observed running South on Main Street.

While canvasing the area for evidence, police found a man with a handgun hiding in a wooded area just off Putney Street. That man, identified as 19-year-old Javon Brooks, was apprehended and later charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

The shooting prompted a lockdown for more than an hour at Longwood University.

The university sent an email alert about a report of a person with a gun on campus at 9:38 p.m., according to the school's student newspaper, the Longwood Rotunda.

Officials urged anyone on campus to "go inside to a locked and secure location."

Longwood University student Kate Creech said she heard a series of "rapid gunshots" at 9:12 p.m. not far from the Farmville McDonald's.

"They sounded very, very close," Creech said.

Officials later said police were investigating reports of shots fired off campus.

The Farmville Police Department is continuing their investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Farmville Police Department immediately at 434-392-9259.