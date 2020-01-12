‘Person of interest’ in custody after shots fired off-campus lead to lockdown at Longwood University

Posted 10:22 pm, January 12, 2020

FARMVILLE, Va. -- A "person of interest" is in custody after shots fired off-campus prompted a lockdown at Longwood University in Farmville for more than an hour Sunday night.

The university sent an email alert about a report of a person with a gun on campus at 9:38 p.m., according to the school's student newspaper, the Longwood Rotunda.

Officials urged anyone on campus to "go inside to a locked and secure location."

Officials later said police were investigating reports of shots fired off campus.

As of 9:55 p.m., the university's police department was still working to make sure the campus was secure.

As of 10:14 p.m., officials advised anyone on campus to "stay inside" until the lockdown was lifted at 11:10 p.m.

Campus officials said Farmville and Longwood University Police were called to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Putney and Main streets.

When police arrived, the suspects had already fled, officials said.

As a result, caution, Longwood Police urged anyone on campus to stay inside in a secure location until police could ensure the grounds were safe.

Accordingly, officers performed a security check on all campus buildings and grounds.

Farmville Police detained a "person of interest" and recovered a weapon, university officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The university's spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 14.

