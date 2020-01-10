× Second man arrested in fatal shooting at Henrico apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A second man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Henrico County apartment complex on January 3.

Bobby Peoples, 25, of Henrico County, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Rico Rashad Robinson.

Robinson was killed at the Oakmeade Apartments along the 200 block of Airport place in eastern Henrico.

“Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male with injuries near a front door,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said about the 9:30 p.m. shooting. “First responders provided emergency care; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced [dead] on the scene.”

Neighbors told Crime Insider Jon Burkett they heard at least six gunshots.

Earlier this week, 25-year-old Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr., was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the homicide.

If anyone has additional information regarding the shooting, they are asked to call detectives at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.