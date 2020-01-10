Lawn care company owner offering reward in murder investigation of Chesterfield teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Its something Lee Nunnally never thought he would witness. One of his lawn care clients and life long friend, Sarah Esmailka pleading for answers in the murder of her 18-year-old son Bryson Mitchell.

"It's just a terrible situation," said Nunnally.

Mitchell was found shot to death inside a crashed car on Gatesgreen Drive in chesterfield on September 27th.

Three months later and still no answers, Nunnally said he saw Esmailka's interview with CBS 6 on Thursday and immediately wanted to help.

"Seeing how upset she was, it touched me," said Nunnally. "I would like to think if I was in that situation and felt like hopeless, if somebody could offer some help, that they would.'

Nunnally said he is offering a $500 cash reward on behalf of his lawn care company, The Lawn Don, to help find the person who committed the crime. He said he has three children of his own and that his daughter was close friends with Mitchell.

"He [Mitchell] was so bright and so loving and caring. And for someone to just take him away so early it really is a shame," said Nunnally.

He hopes his small gesture will help bring justice to Esmailka and her family.

"You know it's not going to get rid of her heartache, it won't get rid of her pain, but like she said in her piece, she's just looking for justice and I feel like she deserves justice." said Nunnally.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.