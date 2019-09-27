Police ID 18-year-old killed in shooting who crashed car into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting in Chesterfield County early Thursday morning.

Officers received a 911 call around 4:15 a.m. about a car that crashed into a home in the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive.

"Officers located an adult male in the vehicle; he was unconscious and suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound," officials said.

The victim, where he was pronounced dead at an area hospital, was identified as 18-year-old Bryson Andrew Mitchell of the 6300 block of Gatesgreen Drive.

Police are investigating Mitchell 's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

