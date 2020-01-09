‘Scrappy got his justice:’ Men charged with killing 8-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- A King William County family said they now have a little bit of closure after Virginia State Police arrested and charged two men in the 2019 shooting death of a eight-year-old Orlando "Scrappy" Anderson Jr.

“I’m so glad he has his justice and I’m glad that they caught them," said Scrappy's cousin, Carolyn Anderson.

Charles E. Coleman III, 32, of Aylett, and Keith E. Hargrove, 35, of Richmond, were both charged in first degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, armed burglary of a residence, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Virginia State Police.

“They need to pay for it, they need to pay for it because that child, did not ask for that at all," said Anderson.

Orlando "Scrappy," Anderson Jr., 8, was shot and killed on January 21, 2019 inside a King William home on Robin Lane.

"It was reported that a male subject entered the residence and began shooting once inside. The shooter then fled the scene on foot," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "During the course of the shooting, Orlando Anderson Jr. was shot. He was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he later succumbed to his injuries."

Police also said that the child's father and grandmother were inside the home during the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

Anderson told CBS 6 on Thursday that it's been a long year for the family.

“Stressful, very stressful," added Anderson.

Both men are being held without bond at Henrico County Jail and the City of Richmond Jail, respectively. While the arrest won't bring Scrappy back, Anderson said it is a least some closure.

“God will make a way. What comes around goes around," said Anderson. "It is what it is and I’m glad Scrappy got his justice. Love you Scrappy."

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police Special at 804-887-0024.