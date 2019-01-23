‘Sweet’ 8-year-old boy dies after shooting inside King William home

Cameron Thompson will have more details on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – An 8-year-old boy has died after a shooting inside a King William County home late Monday night, Virginia State Police confirms.

Family members identify the victim as Orlando Anderson, also known to family as Scrappy.

Anderson was shot late Monday when someone came into his house on Robin Lane and started shooting. His dad and grandmother were also home at the time, but he was the only one hit.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died from those injuries Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

CBS 6 talked to a relative of Anderson Tuesday night. She described Anderson as a sweet boy.

“Quiet, funny. He got along with everybody,” said Carolyn Anderson. “He was just so sweet, sweet little boy. He didn’t bother anybody, played with the little kids like a normal kid would do. An eight-year-old.”

Family added that Anderson loved to dance and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

Police say at 11:51 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Robin Lane after receiving a 911 call about a shooting that had taken place.

During that 911 call, police say it was reported that a male suspect entered the home and began shooting, before fleeing the scene.

Police say the incident does appear to be an isolated incident at this stage of their investigation.

“I’m scared. To be honest, I’m scared, I’m not used to this. I have grandkids of my own so this could of happened to one of my grandkids, anybody, anybody you know,” said Anderson.

Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting with the assistance of the King William County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (804)553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.