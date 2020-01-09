× Men arrested for killing 8-year-old boy

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two men were arrested and charged in the 2019 shooting death of an eight-year-old boy.

Charles E. Coleman III, 32, of Aylett, and Keith E. Hargrove, 35, of Richmond, were both charged in first degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, armed burglary of a residence, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Virginia State Police.

Orlando “Scrappy,” Anderson Jr., 8, was shot and killed on January 21, 2019 inside a King William home on Robin Lane.

“It was reported that a male subject entered the residence and began shooting once inside. The shooter then fled the scene on foot,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “During the course of the shooting, Orlando Anderson Jr. was shot. He was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

The child’s father and grandmother were also home at the time of the shooting. Neither was hurt.

Hundreds of people, including Anderson’s family, gathered outside Acquinton Elementary School for vigil days after the shooting.

Orlando Anderson Sr. said he was stunned by the impact his son had on so many lives.

“I didn’t know he touched people like this. I mean the stuff that he loved to do. He loved everybody,” Anderson Sr. said. “So I’m grateful for everybody that came out to show there support.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police Special at 804-887-0024.