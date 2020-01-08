Lawmakers call for peace, civility at annual prayer breakfast:’Treat each other as we would like to be treated’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Before the 2020 Virginia General Assembly session convened in Richmond Wednesday, lawmakers met for the 54th Annual Commonwealth's Prayer Breakfast at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Political experts predict this year to be a session like none other, so the focus Wednesday morning was about unity.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Chief United States Circuit Judge Roger Gregory, newly-elected House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D - Fairfax), and former House Speaker Kirk Cox (R - Chesterfield) were among the notable people who took the stage to spread messages of peace, civility, gratefulness, and reconciliation.

"In multiple parts of the Bible we are urged to love one another, help one another, and treat each other as we would like to be treated," Governor Northam said.

He said his goal for the coming months is to help fellow Virginians who are vulnerable or disadvantaged.

"There are mothers who need access to healthcare for themselves and their children," Northam said. "There are people fighting mental illness or addiction to drugs. They all need our help."

Northam wrapped up the ceremony with a blessing for all.

"Let’s have a great session in 2020. May God bless all of you, may God bless the Commonwealth of Virginia, and may God bless the greatest country in the world the United States of America. Thank you all so much."