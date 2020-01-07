× 21-year-old Henrico shooting suspect turns himself in

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police say the 21-year-old man accused of shooting a man on December 26 has turned himself in.

Henrico Police responded to the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road for the report of a shooting at 5:50 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated and transported to the hospital.

Monday, police publicly identified Lonell Marquis Jordan as a suspect in the case. Jordan turned himself in and has been charged with malicious wounding.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Henrico detectives at 501.5000 or Crime Stoppers 780.1000.