21-year-old man wanted in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified a 21-year-old suspect accused of shooting a man in Henrico County.

On December 26, 2019, Henrico Police responded to the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road for the report of a shooting at 5:50 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated and transported to the hospital.

Police have identified 21-year-old Lonell Marquis Jordan as a suspect in the case. He is wanted for malicious wounding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico detectives at 501.5000 or Crime Stoppers 780.1000.