It won’t feel like winter for much of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High temperatures will reach above 60 in many areas Saturday afternoon. A cold front and disturbance will keep the chance of showers around into Saturday evening.

Cooler weather returns Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs around 50.

Skies will stay sunny on Monday.

A system will bring some showers on Tuesday. This may start as a mix in the higher elevations in western Virginia.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday into early Friday. Our next system will bring the chance of a shower Friday, with a better chance of rain next Saturday.

High temperatures will remain above normal for the week ahead. The coldest period looks to be Wednesday into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50, and lows will be in the 20s (with teens possible north and west). Thursday morning's low is really the only temperature for the week that will be below normal.

Temperatures will increase at the end of the week. Highs will get into the 60s Friday, and some spots could be in the 65-70 range on Saturday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.