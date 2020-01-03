2 men arrested, accused of shooting 2-year-old Henrico boy in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of a two-year-old boy at his Henrico home last month.

Lavier Robinson was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on December 10, according to his family. Those family members say he was standing at the front door of his Winston Street home when shots rang out.

Lavier's grandma, Harneatha Atkinson, described hearing gunshots outside and seeing her grandson get shot.

"When I went to close the door, I just saw my grandbaby just drop," Atkinson said. "I was five steps away from getting him and they shot again and it hit the baby, and he just dropped."

Atkinson says she scooped up her grandson and rushed him to the hospital.

After weeks, the search for Lavier’s shooters led to the arrests of 19-year-old Ara Donnell McLaughlin Jr. of Richmond and 23-year-old Randy Onan Vaughan Jr. of Henrico. The pair was arrested Friday morning and charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Lavier survived the gunshot wound to the head and his condition is continuing to improve at VCU Medical Center.

McLaughlin and Vaughan are being held at Henrico Jail West. Both men are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Atkinson has created a GoFundMe to pay for the child's medical expenses. Click here if you would like to contribute.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.