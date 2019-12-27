Driver hits West End cyclist, drives off
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a driver who hit a cyclist and drove off.
The cyclist was hit along the 11000 block of Nuckols Road Friday at about 3:02 p.m.
The cyclist was headed east on Nuckols Road from the Wyndham neighborhood towards Shady Grove when a vehicle struck him.
The bicyclist sustained significant injuries, according to police.
Police asked witnesses call with information in this case.
This is the second hit and run Henrico Police investigated Friday.
An 89-year-old woman was found dead on Bolling Road, between East Laburnum Avenue and Harvie Road, in eastern Henrico Friday morning.