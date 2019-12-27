× Woman found dead on Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found along a Henrico road.

The investigation is centered near the 3700 block of Bolling Road, between East Laburnum Avenue and Harvie Road, in eastern Henrico.

Police on scene said it appeared the woman was hit by a vehicle.

There was no indication the driver who hit the woman stopped after doing so and the exact timing of the woman’s death remained undetermined at this time.

