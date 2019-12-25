Father of 5 killed in Richmond restaurant on Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. — Kenneth Lawson, a 37-year-old father of five, was shot and killed early Christmas morning in Richmond, according to his family members.

Lawson, who owned a landscaping company, was inside the Wing Bar on East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom when a gunman opened fire at about 12:50 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Friends described him as caring, funny, and the kind of guy who made sure others around him were okay.

Richmond Police have not yet officially released the name of the shooting victim.

Responses to emails sent to Richmond Police about the shooting have not yet been received.

Lawson was one of four people hit in the shooting.

The victims included another man and two women, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources also said the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation inside the restaurant. They indicated the shooter left the business and returned with the gun.

The shooter, according to witnesses, was outside the restaurant when a security guard attempted to check him for weapons, the man pulled out a gun, shot the guard, and fired rounds into the business.

Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other shooting victims were hurt, but expected to survive.

At this time, police have not released any information about the shooter.

Lawson leaves behind a wife, children ages 20, 19, 17, and 11, and a three-year-old granddaughter.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.