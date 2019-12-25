× 1 killed, 3 shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom Christmas shooting

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a Christmas morning shooting in Shockoe Bottom Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area near 18th St and Main St just before 1:00 a.m.

Once on scene, they found four adults shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Two other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police do not have information about a suspect.