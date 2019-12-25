1 killed, 3 shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom Christmas shooting

Posted 3:18 am, December 25, 2019, by and

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a Christmas morning shooting in Shockoe Bottom Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area near 18th St and Main St just before 1:00 a.m.

Once on scene, they found four adults shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Two other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police do not have information about a suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.