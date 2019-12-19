Church Hill residents concerned over spike of violence

Genito Road closed after deadly crash
RICHMOND, Va. -- The "hustle and bustle" of Church Hill is what makes the neighborhood stand out to residents like Tricia Dunlap.

She says it's always been a place that she's felt safe in, but some of her neighbors feel otherwise.

"I've had friends who say, don't walk at night. I been doing that for years, I'd hate to stop doing that,"  Dunlop said.

But that fear, spurred by an uptick in violence in the neighborhood, is what prompted Richmond Police to share safety tips during Richmond City Councilmember Cynthia Newbille's East End meeting.

"Most recently we had two individuals who were shot on East Richmond Road," said Lt. Ken Roane.

Police said they're increasing patrols going forward after recent crimes.

"Everybody deserves a safe community and overall we have that in Church Hill and I'm glad that Dr. Newbille is going to help us become even stronger," Dunlap said.

Councilmember Newbille plans on having a public meeting in January along with Richmond Police and the Commonwealths Attorney that will address solely public safety.

