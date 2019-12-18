🎄Cul-de-sac has ‘wonderfully tacky’ Let It Glow display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- This week's Let It Glow holiday light display for 2019 is a trio of homes on a cul-de-sac in Midlothian.

The three neighbors worked together to create one big display, which is part of the Tacky Light Run, at 515, 519 and 518 Overcliff Court.

Nikki-Dee Ray met up with neighbors and Santa Wednesday evening.

"This is my last roundup to check out who's naughty and nice," Santa said.

Shelly, who is one of the neighbors who has lived on the street the longest, admitted she "guilted" some of her neighbors into taking part.

"We really upped our game over the past five years," Shelly said. "It was the brainstorm of Sam to connect the houses. We had an emergency cul-de-sac meeting at 9 a.m. one Saturday morning. So this is just the second year we have been connected."

"Have fun and spread the cheer of the season," Nikki-Dee said as she presented the neighbors with a $150 gift card.

