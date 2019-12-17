Man recovers from heart attack, receives $39,000 helicopter bill: ‘We worry about bankruptcy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILMARNOCK, Va. -- William “Chris” Tatum tried to ignore the uncomfortable heartburn he felt during a family vacation over Labor Day weekend of 2018. When numbness and tingling started to creep up his arms, Tatum asked his wife to take him to an emergency room.

The closest facility in his health insurance network happened to be Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital.

“The doctor said, ‘Mr. Tatum, you are having a heart attack and we are going to get you to the best place for treatment,” the mechanic from Hanover told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

Emergency staff loaded Tatum on a helicopter for a quick flight to Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, where he underwent a procedure and soon recovered. Tatum and his family remain grateful for what they believe was life-saving medical care.

“Then they sock it to you with a ridiculous bill,” Tatum says of a letter he received more than a year ago requesting $57,138.61 payment to the helicopter transport company, Air Methods.

UnitedHealthcare, Tatum’s insurance provider, paid $18,140.32 leaving him with a balance of $38,998.29. He says a year of appealing to both companies did not resolve the bill. Tatum consulted lawyers but didn’t get the impression any of them could get the account cleared. Tatum began receiving calls and letters from Medicredit, a collections agency. Then his extended family began an extensive outreach effort.

“A terrible disservice has been done to the patient when an Air Ambulance Service helps to save a patient’s life by rapid transport to a medical facility, but then bankrupts him after getting him there,” Tatum’s step-father Ted Sexton wrote in a letter to law makers, state regulatory agencies, consumer advocates and eventually the Problem Solvers.

“This billing is outrageous and it’s causing issues that could potentially send him back to the hospital," said Sexton.

The family became increasingly frustrated as they researched Air Methods and its billing company Rocky Mountain Holdings, LLC. The Tatums learned there are no laws in Virginia to protect consumers from balance billing, a practice where patients visit an in-network healthcare facility but receives out-of-network services without warning.

“There was no discussion. They said, ‘this is what we’re doing’ and I didn’t have a chance to consider other ways to get treatment,” said Tatum of his transport between hospitals.

The Problem Solvers spent weeks investigating Tatum’s case and contacting every company involved. Air Methods sent two lengthy statements regarding its billing practices, noting helicopters are dispatched by the hospitals and the company makes the trip without knowledge of the patients’ insurance coverage, as they are focused solely on delivering emergency care.

“Our healthcare system is complicated and, unfortunately, patients are often caught in the middle,” wrote Air Methods spokesperson Doug Flanders.

Flanders provided a list of recent initiatives by Air Methods to assist customers including expanding its Patient Advocacy Program, increasing the number of in-network agreements with commercial health plans, and advocating for higher reimbursement rates from Medicaid and Medicare.

Air Methods claims 70 percent of flights are for patients without insurance or those covered by Medicare or Medicaid. The company says payments for those flights only cover about 30 percent of the costs, forcing them to bill patients with private health insurance for the balance of their expenses. While Tatum’s original bill totaled over $57,000, Medicaid and Medicare in Virginia only pay $2,000- 6,000 per flight, according to Flanders.

UnitedHealthcare pushed back saying its payment of $18,000 was more than fair based on average market rates and that the Tatum family will not be responsible for the nearly $40,000 balance.

“We have spoken with the family about these excessive charges and let them know they will be taken out of the middle and should not pay this air transport bill,” Maria Gordon Shydlo, wrote on behalf of UnitedHealthcare.

This week Air Methods confirmed an agreement has been reached. Flanders expressed sympathy for the stress experienced by Tatum’s family and relief at the account’s resolution.

“Our hope would have been that UnitedHealthcare would have paid the cost of the transport from the very beginning rather than put Mr. Tatum though the months of appeals and requiring him to escalate this,” wrote Flanders.

For its part, Bon Secours defended the decision to transport Tatum, saying patient safety and well-being is top of mind and separate from any potential cost considerations when delivering necessary medical care.

“While third party bills do not originate from Bon Secours, we do provide financial assistance for both the insured and uninsured patient who receives emergency or other medically necessary care from any of our hospitals. We always recommend that patients reach out to our patient advocacy representatives,” Bon Secours said in a statement to the Problem Solvers.

If you have received a surprise medical bill, send the Problem Solvers as many details as you can here.