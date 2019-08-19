Plane crashes in swamp

CBS 6 is working on your medical bill

Posted 3:52 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:55PM, August 19, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Are you one of the millions of Americans who receive a surprise medical bill after getting treatment you thought would be covered by your insurance? If so, let the CBS 6 Problem Solvers work on your bill! CBS 6 Investigator Bree Sison will reach out to you if she can help. Please understand, by filling out the form you are agreeing to be interviewed on camera.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.