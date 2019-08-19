RICHMOND, Va. — Are you one of the millions of Americans who receive a surprise medical bill after getting treatment you thought would be covered by your insurance? If so, let the CBS 6 Problem Solvers work on your bill! CBS 6 Investigator Bree Sison will reach out to you if she can help. Please understand, by filling out the form you are agreeing to be interviewed on camera.
CBS 6 is working on your medical bill
