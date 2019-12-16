String of vandalism hits another Petersburg neighborhood: ‘This is not funny at all’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg police continue to investigate 37 acts of vandalism in the Berkley Manor subdivision early Friday morning. Neighbors awoke to find racist graffiti on their property, car windows busted out and egged mailboxes.

But Police say Berkley Manor wasn't the only Petersburg neighborhood hit by vandals.

At least six cars and trucks in the Walnut Hill area were targeted during a recent vandalism rampage.

"This is not funny at all. This is ridiculous," said Keisha Williams, standing beside her damaged car.

"No, it's not funny. Cause it costs you money, everything you do," said Ken Hardman, who lives next door to Keisha had his truck window broken out.

Williams says she learned of the damage from her husband.

"'I need to drive your car! Somebody just broke out the glass and hit your car and egged it,'" she recalled.

With Christmas around the corner, the damage comes while expenses are tight.

"Two-hundred and fifty dollars... and that's a lot of money around this time," said Williams.

Next Door Neighbor Ken Hardman had his truck parked in front of his house when he discovered the damage.

"I go out and the windows been smashed," said Hardman.

Within sight of Hardman's truck and Williams' car, two other cars had their windows broken out.

Williams said her question is:

"Is it kids?.. with nothing to do, you know they feel like it's a game to them," she said.

Chief Miller says detectives are working to solve the city-wide vandalism.

"These pranks costs, this destruction costs," said Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller. "Is it a concern of the police department? Yes, it is."

"We and our Partners are diligently working on this to find out who and I think a bigger question is why. Why would you behave in such a fashion to destroy someone else's property?" he asked.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.