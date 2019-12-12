Man charged in August shooting of death of Richmond teen

RICHMOND, Va. – A man has been charged in connection to the homicide of a Richmond man on the city’s Northside in August.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street for the report of a shooting on August 26.

Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Drequan X. Trice suffering from a gunshot wound. Trice was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are now investigating the shooting death as a homicide.

Tywania Vassell

Detectives arrested Tywania Vassell, 25, of Richmond in connection with the case. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

