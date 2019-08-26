× Man killed near Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. –- A man shot near a Richmond convenience store Monday morning has died.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 11:54 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The scene of the shooting is located near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.