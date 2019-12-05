Rob Cardwell rewards teacher who cultivates kindness in her students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Hanover County elementary school teacher who cultivates kindness in her students was recently rewarded for her hard work.

Tamara Letter has been featured on Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell twice for her work as a Great Kindness Challenge Ambassador at Mechanicsville Elementary School.

Cardwell recently surprised her inside of her classroom with a special gift for her creative teaching about kindness, feelings, and love.

“After all these building Better Minds reports we did this year, unanimously, we talked about it and we thought that you were the one person that we thought would be most deserving of a gift,” said Cardwell.

“You not only teacher kindness, you encourage kindness, heck you even wrote a book about kindness. So, we wanted to gift you and bless you with a very generous Visa gift card and very generous Amazon gift card as well, just to say Merry Christmas and thank you for everything that you have done.”

“What! Oh my God. Thank you. Thank you so much.,” said Letter.

Letter says it is so important to teach kindness to kids because they are our future.

“They need to know how to live in this world and make it a better place for all of us,” said Letter.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.