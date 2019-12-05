Gov. Northam announces Carvana facility will bring 400 new jobs to Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Carvana, an online used car retailer, will bring approximately 400 new jobs to Chesterfield County.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, Carvana plans to invest $25 million to establish a vehicle inspection and reconditioning center in Chesterfield.

“Carvana is a fast-growing national company, and we are proud that it has chosen to locate and create new jobs in Chesterfield County,” said Governor Northam. “This is an exciting win for the region and for the Commonwealth.”

Chesterfield reportedly beat out locations in North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee for the project.

The facility will not include one of Carvana’s car vending machines they are most known for, rather the facility will be a vehicle inspection and processing center.

“Carvana allows customers to shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, then select as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup,” said a spokesperson. “Carvana vehicles are inspected, reconditioned and photographed in 360-degrees at its inspection centers, like the one planned in Chesterfield County, so customers get a detailed, high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle.”

The Carvana facility will reportedly be located along I-95 near Chester.

The project was made possible because of a joint partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Chesterfield County. Northam approved a $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project.

Carvana is also eligible for a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit because of the new, full-time jobs created.