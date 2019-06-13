Carvana planning $40 million distribution facility along I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three years after pulling into the Richmond market, a national used-car retailer is looking to rev up its local presence with a 200,000-square-foot distribution facility near Chester.

Carvana has filed plans with Chesterfield County for a vehicle inspection and processing center on a 183-acre site at 13504-15100 Woods Edge Road, along the east side of Interstate 95 just north of Ruffin Mill Road.

The $40 million project, referred to as Project Utopia by county officials because it involves competitive state incentives, would include multiple surface parking areas – enough to hold 9,000 vehicles – and the two-story, 200,000-square-foot center that representatives described as a vehicle processing facility where inventory is inspected, reconditioned and photographed for online sales, assembly line-style.

The development would not include one of Carvana’s car vending machines, the 6½-story tower structures that the company has become known for and once proposed for a site near Short Pump. It also would not replace or affect the company’s existing distribution space at an undisclosed location in Petersburg, representatives said.

