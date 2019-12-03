Driver charged after crash leaves dump truck dangling over bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A driver has been charged with reckless driving after police say he was driving with the bed of the truck raised before crashing, leaving the truck dangling over the Chickahominy River Bridge in New Kent County.

Police say 20-year-old Andrew Gurley, of Charles City, was driving a 2018 Western Star dump truck eastbound Route 60 with the bed of the truck raised.

The truck proceeded in the right lane across the Chickahominy River Bridge overturning on the passenger side with the truck leaning over the jersey wall.

Witnesses say the Gurley walked away from the crash. He was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

When the dump truck overturned, approximately 23,000 pounds of agriculture lime was lost. Power lines were also damaged on the Henrico side of the bridge.

The Department of Environmental Quality and Virginia Dominion Power were notified.

The crash closed Route 60 for several hours.