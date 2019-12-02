Police identify 23-year-old store clerk killed on Midlothian Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A store clerk was shot and killed at a Midlothian Turnpike convenience store late Saturday night in Richmond.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Ashraf Mahasees. Family members confirm that Mahasees was a clerk at the K Food Store, located at 3159 Midlothian Turnpike.

Originally born in Jordan, the 23-year-old was supposed to celebrate his 24th birthday next week.

A memorial has begun to take shape outside of the store with community members placing candles underneath a gated door outside the store.

Police responded to the store in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot at approximately 11:05 p.m. Officers say they found Mahasees suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD detectives believe the motive of this crime was robbery.

There are no details about a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com [7801000.com]. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.