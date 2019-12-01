Man found dead after shooting along Midlothian Turnpike

Man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead along the Midlothian Turnpike Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike at approximately 11:05 pm.

Officers said “they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.” The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

