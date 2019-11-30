Midlothian antiques shop collects gifts for veterans on Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Coalfield Station Antiques was one of the many mom-and-pop retailers taking part in Small Business Saturday.

The national celebration for people to shop small raked in $17.8 billion nationwide last year.

Emily Tuck, who has been selling antiques for years, is one of the 80 different vendors at Coalfield Station Antiques.

"Oh, at least 10 or 12 years, I've lost track," Tuck said.

A lifelong passion started when she was young.

"My father was into furniture," Tuck said. "Refinishing and restoration and it was just something I had wanted to do."

Many of the vendors at the antique shop were just getting back on track Saturday after an antique store at the same location closed back in 2012.

"It was a bit trying, but we worked through it and now we have this nice, clean, airy place. It's worked beautifully, it really has," Tuck added.

The business is continuing to give back by also collecting Christmas gifts for veterans at the McGuire Hospital.

"These are the long-term residents and a lot of them don't have local family here to help support them through the holiday season," Jackie Davies, an employee at Coalfield Station Antiques, said.

Items needed are white t-shirts, socks, thermal underwear, sweatpants, underwear, body wash, hand/body lotion and deodorant.

If you would like to donate to the veterans, you can drop off all donations at the store at 13597 Midlothian Turnpike by Monday, Dec. 16.

