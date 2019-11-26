Woman charged in husband’s murder placed on mental health hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman charged with her husband’s murder Sunday night was placed on a mental health hold, according to Henrico Sheriff Mike Wade.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Mill Road, near Hadad’s Lake and Route 895, at about 11:25 p.m. Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert, Jr.

His wife, 46-year-old Lisa Ann Gilbert, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Gary Higgins has lived next door to Floyd Gilbert for nearly 8 years. He said the news came as a shock.

“Floyd is a stand up guy. He’d give the shirt off his back to anybody. He’s helped all kinds of people,” Higgins described.

Lisa and Floyd Gilbert married about two years ago, according to neighbors. Floyd’s life recently changed when he was diagnosed with cancer.

“Floyd had a operation about a year ago where he had throat cancer and they took out his voice box,” Higgins recalled. “He couldn’t talk even if he needed help. He couldn’t call 911 and tell them nothing.”

Higgins and Floyd worked out a system if his neighbor needed help.

“If Floyd called me then his name came up on my phone with caller ID. I told him just to push a couple of buttons that way I’d know it was him and he needed help.”

But Floyd never called.

No additional details concerning the murder or a potential motive have been released at this time.

Neighbors said Floyd Gilbert was retired and never had children.

Lisa Ann Gilbert denied a request for an interview from Henrico Jail West Tuesday.

“Detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to this homicide,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said.