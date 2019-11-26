× Wife charged with killing husband at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A wife has been arrested and charged with her husband’s murder Sunday night at their Henrico County home.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Mill Road, near Hadad’s Lake and Route 895, at about 11:25 p.m. Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Floyd Jacob Gilbert, Jr. His wife, 46-year-old Lisa Ann Gilbert was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

No additional details concerning the murder or a potential motive have been released at this time.

“Detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to this homicide,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.