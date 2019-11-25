× Murder arrest made in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and a second person taken into custody following a shooting on Mill Road in Henrico.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Mill Road, near Hadad’s Lake and Route 895, at about 11:25 p.m. Sunday.

“Detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to this homicide. Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to this crime,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The suspect and victim’s names are being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.