Police: 2 masked men steal medications in Henrico pharmacy robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing medications during a robbery at a Henrico pharmacy Monday evening.

Henrico Police were called to the pharmacy in the 2000 block of Staples Mill Road for the report of a robbery at approximately 5:59 p.m.

Police say the men entered the pharmacy 10 mins before closing time and displayed handguns demanding narcotic medications.

The men stole an “abundant amount” of medications including pills, powder, and liquid medications, according to police.

The men, described as between 20-40 years old, were seen wearing sunglasses, masks, and latex gloves. They were driving a white older model sedan.

One suspect is described as a larger, dark-skinned black male, approximately 250 plus pounds and around 5’8” to 5’10.” He was seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

The second suspect is described as a tall black male with a medium complexion. He Described as 170-200 pounds and 5’10” to 6’0” tall. He was seen wearing a blue shirt and dark pants. The suspect also has tattoos on the top of both wrists.

Powhatan Sheriff’s office confirms that their detectives are investigating if this incident is connected to a similar Powhatan pharmacy robbery in July.

If you can identify the suspects, you are asked to call 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.