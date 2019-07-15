Deputies: Men zip-tied employee, stole prescription drugs in Powhatan armed robbery

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for three men after a large number of prescription drugs were stolen armed robbery at the Powhatan Drug pharmacy Monday morning.

Powhatan deputies say two men entered the pharmacy located at 2105 Academy Road at approximately 8:40 a.m. One of the suspects displayed a firearm described as a dark-colored revolver.

A third male suspect waited in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to deputies.

After stealing prescription drugs, deputies say the suspects tied the employee up with zip ties and fled West on Rt. 60 in a black SUV. All three suspects are described as black males.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656 or Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357 (HELP).