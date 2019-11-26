Crash involving police cruiser closes Hull Street Road

Posted 4:04 pm, November 26, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard are closed following a crash involving a Chesterfield Police vehicle.

While responding to a reported active shooter at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza, an officer’s vehicle struck a vehicle in the intersection of Hull Street Road and Pocoshock Boulevard.

One person in the struck vehicle and the officer were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

As of 3:20 p.m., all lanes of the road were closed, and drivers were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes until further notice.

