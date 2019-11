CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A gun was accidentally fired inside a bathroom at Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian, according to Chesterfield Police.

No one was shot in the incident. No shooter was located.

Police were called to the store at about 2:16 p.m.

A large police presence in and around the store prompted fears of an active shooter.

That was not the case.

The police investigation remains ongoing.

