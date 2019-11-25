Robber accused of hitting fourth Richmond store in 4-hour span

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public to help identify a man who is accused of robbing three Richmond businesses and attempting to rob a fourth within a four-hour span Sunday night into Monday morning.

The robber is accused of hitting stores in Carytown, West Broad, Westover Hills, and in South Richmond.

“The Jimmy John's sandwich shop at 3314 W. Cary St. was robbed on Nov. 24 at approximately 9:10 p.m.,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The Fasmart convenience store at 1201 Westover Hills Blvd was robbed on Nov. 24 at approximately 9:40 p.m.”

The same suspect is accused of attempting to rob the Exxon gas station located at 1115 Jefferson Davis Highway at 11:50 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the man entered the store and passed a note to the clerk, before fleeing the store empty-handed.

“His appearance and description are consistent with similar incidents that have occurred recently within the city,” said the spokesperson.

The last incident occurred at the 7-11 convenience store at 4601 W. Broad Street at approximately 12:17 a.m.

The man wore a red and white jacket with U.S.A. printed on the back in some of the incidents, according to police.

"He may have a tattoo of a cross on the left side of his face," police added. "[He] did not display a weapon, but he threatened store employees."

No one was physically injured in the robberies.

Anyone with information about is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com [7801000.com]. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.