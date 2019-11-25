Robber strikes in Carytown, West Broad, and Westover Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for a man who robbed three Richmond businesses within a three-hour span Sunday night into Monday morning.

"The Jimmy John's sandwich shop at 3314 W. Cary St. was robbed on Nov. 24 at approximately 9:10 p.m. The Fasmart convenience store at 1201 Westover Hills Blvd was robbed on Nov. 24 at approximately 9:40 p.m. Lastly, the 7-11 convenience store at 4601 W. Broad Street was robbed on Nov. 25 at approximately 12:17 a.m.," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

The man, according to police, wore a red and white jacket with U.S.A. printed on the back.

"He may have a tattoo of a cross on the left side of his face," police added. "[He] did not display a weapon, but he threatened store employees."

No one was physically injured in the robberies.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Detective Sovine at 804-646-1950.