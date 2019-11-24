Thanksgiving week travel weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our weather will be fairly calm for much of the week ahead.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 60°. We will jump into the low and mid 60s on Tuesday with sunshine and increasing high clouds.

A cold front will pass on Wednesday. There will be showers to the west by late morning.

Showers will turn more scattered as they move east of the mountains. The rain should not create a huge problem for area travel.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thanksgiving. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Friday will be dry with highs around 50.

Nationally, a series of storm systems will create travel issues for the central and western portions of the country.

Heavy snowfall is expected in some locations. Here is the expected total snowfall through next weekend. These totals include multiple storms.

Our next precipitation will be some rain Saturday night into Sunday of next weekend.

