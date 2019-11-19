Beloved war hero featured on ‘Heroes Among Us’ dies at 99

RICHMOND, Va. – Beloved war hero and longtime volunteer at the Virginia War Memorial Russell Scott died Tuesday morning at the age of 99.

Scott is a World War II veteran who was shot down over Europe and held as a German prisoner of war for 10 months. Over the years he has been featured on Heroes Among Us and CBS 6 was there when the Virginia War Memorial celebrated his 99th birthday party earlier this year.

The Richmond native volunteered as a docent at the Virginia War Memorial for more than 20 years.

“Russell Scott was truly the heart and soul of the Virginia War Memorial. For years, he captivated visitors to the War Memorial, both young and old, with his stories and his charm, said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director.

“In a place filled with stories of heroism and sacrifice, none are more impactful, or more popular, that Russell Scott’s. He was a hero, a treasure, and a true friend. He leaves a legacy that will endure for decades. We will truly miss him, but we will never miss a chance to continue telling his amazing story.”

Last week, Scott was recognized at the 2019 Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony where he was recognized and greeted by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Funeral arrangements for Scott have not been finalized at this time.