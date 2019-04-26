Beloved war hero celebrates his 99th birthday at the Virginia War Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A huge celebration was held at the Virginia War Memorial Friday morning for a beloved volunteer who celebrated a special birthday.

World War II veteran Russell Scott turned 99 years old on Friday.

Friends, family, and colleagues rolled out the red carpet for Scott.

Scott was shot down over Europe and spent 10 months as a prisoner of war.

Despite his age, Scott still volunteers at the War Memorial every Wednesday sharing his story with visitors.

The veteran says he doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon.

“I knew there was going to be a big party but I didn't think it was going to be this big,” he explained.

“I'm just praying that I will be here for my 100th birthday,” Scott added with a laugh.

Saturday, Scott will take part in a World War II roundtable with a Pearl Harbor survivor and a pilot who flew on D-day. The talk will begin at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial.