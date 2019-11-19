× Man arrested in domestic-related double shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a domestic-related double shooting that left two men wounded on Thursday morning.

Desean C. Davis was arrested on Monday, Nov. 18, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

On November 14, police were called to the 3500 block of Colonnade Road not far from Colonial Heights at 11:42 a.m.

“Upon arrival, police found evidence of a shooting and learned that two male victims had been taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds,” said a police spokesperson.

One victim had life-threatening injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries; both victims remain in the hospital.

Detectives obtained warrants for Davis for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a person involuntarily admitted to a facility.

Police say Davis is known to the victims and their investigation indicates that the shooting is domestic-related.

Davis is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.