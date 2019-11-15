Man wanted in domestic-related, double shooting in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted in a domestic-related shooting that left two men wounded in a Chesterfield neighborhood Thursday night.

Chesterfield Police officials said warrants were issued for 21-year-old Desean C. Davis after police were called to the 3500 block of Colonnade Road not far from Colonial Heights at 11:40 p.m.

"Upon arrival, police found evidence of a shooting and learned that two male victims had been taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds," police said.

Officials said both victims, one of which was critically injured, remain hospitalized Friday afternoon.

Police said Davis is wanted on two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a person involuntarily admitted to a facility.

Officials described Davis as a black male, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Davis is known to the victims and that the shooting is believed to be domestic-related.

If you have seen Davis or have information that could help police, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.