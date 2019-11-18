Police identify Chesterfield man killed after car runs off Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the Chesterfield County man killed after the car he was driving ran off Midlothian Turnpike and hit a fire hydrant and two parked cars on Sunday evening.

Chesterfield Police were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 9600 block of Midlothian Turnpike at about 6:24 p.m.

“Police said a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was driving east on Midlothian Turnpike when it ran off the right side of the roadway,” said Chesterfield Police spokesperson. “While traveling through the grass, the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and two parked vehicles before stopping.”

The driver, Johnathan M. Stewart, 30, of Chesterfield, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two occupants of the vehicle were treated and released at the scene.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.