Charges dropped for prominent Petersburg attorney and wife after alleged limo attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Prominent criminal traffic attorney Charles Hardenbergh and his wife Mari Hardenbergh walked out of Petersburg General District Court free of charges Monday morning.

The pair were previously arrested on a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges -- which stem from a complaint main by a woman who knows the couple. The complaint alleges on July 21st they attacked a victim inside a limo, then broke into that victim’s home to continue the attack.

In court Monday, a motion was granted for the case to be nolle prossed -- which both the prosecution and defense agreed to. Nolle prossed means the charges are dismissed but can be brought back at a later date.

A representative who was in court with the alleged victim objected. After the motion was granted that representative called it a "very sad situation."

CBS 6 has reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for further information and are still waiting to hear back.

The Hardenberghs declined a request to speak.