Charges dropped for prominent Petersburg attorney and wife after alleged limo attack

Posted 12:45 pm, November 18, 2019, by

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Prominent criminal traffic attorney Charles Hardenbergh and his wife Mari Hardenbergh walked out of Petersburg General District Court free of charges Monday morning.

The pair were previously arrested on a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges -- which stem from a complaint main by a woman who knows the couple. The complaint alleges on July 21st they attacked a victim inside a limo, then broke into that victim’s home to continue the attack.

In court Monday, a motion was granted for the case to be nolle prossed -- which both the prosecution and defense agreed to. Nolle prossed means the charges are dismissed but can be brought back at a later date.

Charles and Mari Hardenbergh

A representative who was in court with the alleged victim objected. After the motion was granted that representative called it a "very sad situation."

CBS 6 has reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for further information and are still waiting to hear back.

The Hardenberghs declined a request to speak.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.